General Hospital spoilers: Kristina and baby in danger, Ava in the hot seat, and more

General Hospital spoilers tease that this week will change the course of several lives.

Friday’s cliffhanger left viewers wondering what would happen to Kristina (Kate Mansi) and the unborn baby she is carrying for Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and TJ (Tajh Bellow).

As they rush her into an emergency c-section, everything could change in an instant.

Meanwhile, Ava (Maura West) sits in the hot seat as news spreads about what happened in her hotel room.

What will she have to say for herself?

Here’s what to expect this week from General Hospital.

Kristina’s family gathers at GH

In the General Hospital preview video, everyone is gathered at the hospital waiting for news about Kristina and the baby.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) are both there for their daughter, but the extended family also showed up, including Jason (Steve Burton).

Molly and TJ are also there, and when it comes up about why Kristina would have at Ava’s, Molly knows precisely why.

When the truth about the subpoena comes out, expect TJ to have plenty to say to Sonny and to blame Kristina.

Will Kristina survive?

Ava is in the hot seat with several people

Ava is at the PCPD after Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) arrested her. He wants answers about how Kristina could have fallen out of the window and about Ava’s claims about her being aggressive.

The police aren’t the only people who have questions for Ava. In the General Hospital preview video, Trina (Tabyana Ali) visits her boss/friend in jail.

She wants to know if it was really an accident. Trina knows how much Kristina means to some of the people she holds dear, such as Joss (Eden McCoy). Having something like this happen has changed Trina’s thoughts on Ava, making her confused about moving forward.

More Port Charles tidbits

This week, Bryan Craig reprises the role of Morgan Corinthos. He will show up during Sonny’s time of need, but is his dad the only one he visits?

There will also be some Heather (Alley Mills) on screen this week. Trina is said to visit her too, which has us wondering whether she is ready to move past what happened now that there’s a possibility Heather is changed.

So much is happening on General Hospital this week. Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.