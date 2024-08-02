General Hospital spoilers for next week: Kristina’s life hangs in the balance, Morgan returns, and more

General Hospital spoilers tease that next week, everything hangs in the balance as Kristina (Kate Mansi) fights for her life.

In a twist almost no one saw coming, Kristina fell out of Ava’s (Maura West) hotel room and into the Metro Court pool.

Tensions between Ava and Sonny (Maurice Benard) are already high, and the latest development only worsens things.

With Sonny continuing to spiral and his medication being off, how he will react is anyone’s guess.

A special visitor will come at the right time, and it could change the course of everything.

Here’s what’s happening next week on General Hospital.

Kristina fights for her life

There’s been concern about whether Kristina will die on General Hospital, but it looks like that won’t be the case.

General Hospital spoilers tease that her family gathers to hold vigil as she fights for her life.

Blaze/Ally (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) is beside herself with worry over Kristina, and in an unlikely turn of events, Natalia (Eva LaRue) is there to comfort her. Both experienced the incident, and they are leaning on each other.

Morgan (Bryan Craig) returns to visit Sonny as his sister works on recovering. This reunion has been teased for weeks, and the time is finally here. Seeing Bryan back on the ABC soap will be refreshing for long-time viewers.

Heather gets a surprise visitor

Trina (Tabyana Ali) has had a rough time lately, especially after watching what happened at the Metro Court.

What will the two women discuss when she pops by Pentonville to visit Heather (Alley Mills)? She was the target of the Hook Killer, and having a meeting with her is intriguing.

Will the women find common ground? Don’t expect it to be as simple as it sounds, but we tend to believe Trina may be more understanding than her parents, Portia (Brook Kerr) and Curtis (Donnell Turner).

Heather turns to Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) after the conversation, but what could the nurse do for her?

More Port Charles tidbits

While much of next week will focus on Kristina and the outcome of her fall, some other things are happening simultaneously.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) has a plan, but what will it mean for the ones she loves? Things with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) have been good, so could this have something to do with Ava and what happened to Kristina?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.