Is Morgan returning to General Hospital? Bryan Craig teases status

General Hospital has had fans buzzing since the 51st Daytime Emmys earlier this month.

Frank Valentini teased a returning actor, saying fans would be excited to see “him.”

There have been rumors every few years about the return of Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) dead son, Morgan (Bryan Craig).

It’s been eight years since Bryan exited the role of Morgan on the hit ABC soap, with only one minor appearance in 2018 since.

During a recent episode of General Hospital, Sam (Kelly Monaco) told Carly she was worried Danny (Asher Antonyzyn) would end up like Morgan—dead.

Things seem to be coming together, and based on the evidence, Morgan might be back in Port Charles.

Bryan Craig teases being on the General Hospital set

Bryan Craig has played coy after seeing all the buzz surrounding his possible return to General Hospital.

However, his recent Instagram Story may have confirmed his return to the hit ABC show.

Some key art can be seen in the middle along the left side of the photo shared. It was from the 60th-anniversary shoot, which only recently happened. Bryan had been long gone from Port Charles when the show celebrated.

The bottom right of his share included prayer hands, indicating he was appreciative.

Bryan Craig teases he’s at the GH set. Pic credit: @bryan_craig/Instagram

What happened to Morgan on General Hospital?

Morgan “died” in an explosion when a bomb that was meant for Sonny went off. It was planted by Julian Jerome (William deVry), complicating matters further.

However, Ava (Maura West) was messing with Morgan’s medication, causing him to make erratic decisions. His body was never recovered, which adds even more questions.

What capacity Bryan is playing Morgan in? Is it a return from the dead? Or does it have something to do with Sonny’s spiral and Ava’s rumored exit?

When Bryan reprised the role of Morgan in 2018, it was for a storyline with Ava. She had to relive her life as she underwent plastic surgery after being caught in a fire that left her disfigured.

It would make sense to have him return if she were being killed off or exiting the show. After all, their romance caused quite a stir among viewers.

If filming began today, Bryan and Morgan would not be seen onscreen until mid-to-late July. This schedule aligns with July sweeps and would add some fun to the already chaotic storylines.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.