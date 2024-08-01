Is Kristina leaving General Hospital? Here’s what we know

General Hospital viewers wonder what the ABC soap has in store for Kristina (Kate Mansi).

After Thursday’s cliffhanger, things don’t look good for Alexis Davis’ (Nancy Lee Grahn) middle daughter.

Kristina confronted Ava (Maura West) over her subpoena, and things didn’t go well when she threatened to expose Ava’s dirty deeds if forced to testify against her father.

When Ava went to grab her, Kristina pulled back and lost her footing, tripping over Agent Cates’ (Adam J. Harrington) bag.

That caused her to fall through the window and into the Metro Court pool, where everyone watched in horror.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Will Kristina die on General Hospital?

What happens to Kristina on General Hospital?

The preview for the next episode of General Hospital suggests that Kristina is unconscious following her fall into the Metro Court pool.

She was shown floating on her belly in the pool, with her face scratched up. As her friends rally around to attempt to get her help, Ava scrambles to figure out what to do next.

Blaze/Ally (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) was there to witness what happened, and she was immediately horrified.

What will this do to the baby Kristina is carrying? Will she lose the baby, causing grief for not only herself but also Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and TJ (Tajh Bellow)?

Is Kate Mansi leaving General Hospital?

Kate Mansi was brought in as a Kristina recast after Lexi Ainsworth was let go from the show. Many viewers were familiar with her from Days of our Lives, where she played Abigail.

With the storyline she is currently involved in, it’s safe to say Kate Mansi isn’t going anywhere. She is Molly’s surrogate, which will play a massive role in the outcome with the baby.

The sisters have been fighting over the baby, and Kristina signing over her parental rights, which may fuel that fire. While the outcome of the baby’s survival following Kristina’s fall is unknown, it’s safe to say she survives the fall.

Rick Hearst is reprising his role as Ric Lansing, Molly’s father, in the coming weeks, which leads us to speculate she may need him now more than ever. He’s been gone for several years, so something big must have come along to have him back in the role.

Kristina doesn’t appear to be going anywhere, but look for the fallout of what happened and the consequences of it to play out for weeks to come.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.