Will Kristina lose the baby on General Hospital?

General Hospital viewers wonder what will happen to the baby Kristina (Kate Mansi) is carrying after she falls into the Metro Court pool.

Last week, the ABC soap dropped a twist no one saw coming when Kristina fell out of Ava’s (Maura West) hotel room into the pool several stories down.

She is close to delivering the baby Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and TJ (Tajh Bellow) have been waiting for, but with her life hanging in the balance, it’s unclear if that’s possible.

Kristina isn’t out of the woods, as she is teetering between life and death.

With the tension between her and Molly recently, their anger begins to boil over as everyone waits to see what will happen to the baby and Kristina.

Here’s what we know about Kristina and the baby on General Hospital.

Will Kristina’s baby die on General Hospital?

While it seems the surrogacy journey has gone on forever, it all changes this week.

General Hospital spoilers teased Kristina’s fight for her life, and based on the previews after Friday’s episode, we know the doctors have decided to rush her in for an emergency c-section.

What happens to the baby remains a mystery, but given the build-up and the hinted custody battle, we can’t help but wonder if the baby will also have to fight for its life or, worse, die after what happened to Kristina.

Spoilers were vague in this area, but with Rick Hearst returning as Ric Lansing, something big would warrant a man who has been missing from Molly’s life for ages returning.

Is Kristina leaving General Hospital?

There is no indication that Kristina will exit General Hospital moving forward. Kate Mansi appears happy where she’s at, even bonding with her on-screen family off-screen.

Her relationship with Blaze/Ally (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) has been front and center for a while, so killing her off would leave no reason for Blaze to stick around.

However, as Blaze deals with what happened, Natalia (Eva LaRue) steps up to be there for her daughter. Both watched as Kristina fell from a few stories above, and her accident may be what finally seals the bond between the currently estranged mother and daughter.

The next several episodes will be filled with ups and downs that will change lives all over Port Charles.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.