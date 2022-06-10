General Hospital spoilers for next week: Vanna date, Joss and Trina turn to Spinelli, and Nina is suspicious

Trina and Joss work together to form a plan on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease things are getting intense in Port Charles as the weather warms up.

There are several storylines viewers have been watching for weeks, and one that they hope is close to being wrapped up.

Secrets and lies are the names of the game, and the General Hospital viewers should be ready to see where things go.

Trina and Joss seek out Spinelli

Trina (Tabyana Ali) is smarter than her friends give her credit for, especially where Esme (Avery Pohl) is concerned.

She and Joss (Eden McCoy) will team up and seek out computer genius Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) to help them figure out how Esme was able to tape Joss and Cam (William Lipton) while she wasn’t in the cabin.

As her trial draws near, the people who support Trina try and put their heads together to see if they can come up with something that could help her clear her name and beat the charges she is facing because of Esme.

Little does she know, Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) is working just as hard to clear Trina’s name, but he runs into a problem when he doesn’t know what else to do. Luckily, Uncle Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) might be able to help.

Valentin and Anna

It’s been so long for Vanna fans. They have waited for this couple to do couple things, and finally, it looks like their relationship might go to the official level next week on General Hospital.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna (Finola Hughes) will go on their first official date. It’s about time for the couple, who has had fans backing them forever.

When he makes a confession to Anna, will it scare her off or grab her attention even more?

Other Port Charles news

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) is having a rough couple of days. After Cody (Josh Kelly) parachuted into her at the Metro Court pool, she can’t seem to shake him. General Hospital spoilers tease the doctor receives some unwanted attention. Will it be from Cody or from the lady who runs the singles organization?

Speaking of Cody, Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) have some questions for him. The guys spent time together as kids but haven’t been in contact since. Cody drops from the sky and just happens to land where Dante is? Too many coincidences here.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) knows what Sonny (Maurice Benard) did for her when he took the stand in the hearing for the visitation of Wiley on her behalf. She isn’t so convinced about his motives in doing so, though. Will her doubts get in the way of anything meaningful that could happen between the two?

