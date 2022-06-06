General Hospital spoilers: Secrets, seduction, and threats

Sonny issues a threat to Dex on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease this week is full of secrets and lies, which could have dire consequences.

A lot is happening in Port Charles, and several people feel the pressure this week.

Relationships are at stake, and threats will be issued, but will anything move forward as summer begins?

Sonny puts Dex on notice

It’s been a while since Dex (Evan Hofer) has been on the canvas. He was running Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) gym for a while but wanted more after Chet (Chris Van Etten) returned to Port Charles.

After pushing it, Sonny agreed to talk to him at his office, and since then, viewers haven’t seen him. That changes this week on General.

Sonny will issue a threat to Dex about his children. The mob boss says, “You touch my kids, and I will kill you myself.”

The mystery about who Dex is remains, and there are plenty of options about where he came from.

Ava, Nikolas, Esme, and Spencer issues

The affair that transpired between Esme (Avery Pohl) and Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) will have dire consequences.

Ava (Maura West) questions what Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) is up to now. She knows things haven’t been great between him and Esme, so this new “love” has caught her attention. Trina (Tabyana Ali) is the one he really wants, and now, he is determined to save her.

Meanwhile, Esme visits Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) to tell him that she got Nikolas in bed. What will the daughter and daddy duo plan next? All bets are on something sinister, as the two have proved they are definitely out to hurt the people of Port Charles.

Dante confronts Michael

Sonny’s sons aren’t on the same page when it comes to their father. Michael (Chad Duell) is hellbent on making his father pay for choosing Nina (Cynthia Watros) over Carly (Laura Wright).

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) has a different outlook on things and wants to ensure his brother doesn’t go too far in his quest for revenge. However, it looks like Michael isn’t ready to hear what his big brother says. He has plans for Sonny, and he will not stop them.

All of that, coupled with some Joss (Eden McCoy) and Trina scenes, will play out this week.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.