General Hospital spoilers for next week: Nina’s surprised, Austin gives Dante a clue, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap promise that more action is on the way.

A few of the central storylines will have movement, which could be bad news for those involved. One big bad is missing, another is handcuffed to his hospital bed, and several residents are working on what will happen next in their lives.

After several weeks away from Port Charles, a return could be the beginning of the end where the “Mike” (Maurice Benard) storyline is concerned.

Nina returns to see Wiley

After Jax (Ingo Rademacher) blackmailed Michael (Chad Duell) into offering visitation with Wiley (Theo and Erik Olson) to Nina (Cynthia Watros), she decided to return home.

Leaving “Mike” back in Nixon Falls wasn’t easy on her, especially because she knows that he is Sonny (Maurice Benard). She’s been keeping this secret from his family the entire time. Nina will run into them, and that will be the real test.

Spoilers reveal she will be friendly with Carly (Laura Wright) next week. That’s a change from the conversation the two had over the phone when Nina first arrived in Nixon Falls. She will also catch up with her good buddy Curtis (Donnell Turner), but will she lie to him about what is happening?

Sasha has some questions for Willow

As the saga with Chase’s (Josh Swickard) health continues, Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) will need to make some tough decisions. She and Michael talked about waiting to make their relationship public.

Next week, Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) will have some questions for her friend. She wants to know what Willow’s motives are when it comes to Chase. Not everyone is oblivious to what is happening, and that will be pointed out.

Meanwhile, Finn (Michael Easton) will get an idea next week to put him back on track. With Peter (Wes Ramsey) gone, he has no other choice but to figure things out independently.

Dante gets a lead

At the end of the week, Austin (Roger Howarth) will talk to Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) about where to search for “Nurse Jennings” (Kimberly J. Brown) out in the woods. He knows his way around there, but will this lead to more trouble for Maxie (Kirsten Storms)?

Everyone is looking for her baby girl while she is safe in the Quartermaine home, with Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) passing her off as her and Valentin’s (James Patrick Stuart) child.

Throughout the week, Maxie will have questions to answer. A few people knew what she was up to, and with her baby “missing,” they’ll want to know if she went through with it.

