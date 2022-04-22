General Hospital spoilers for next week: Nina worries, Harmony spirals, and more

Harmony’s whole world is about to blow up on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease more drama ahead for Port Charles next week.

It’s the week leading up to May sweeps, which will determine what chaos will be unleashed by the writers.

Here’s what viewers can expect to see from the ABC soap in the coming days.

Carly and Alexis team up

While not always the best of friends, Carly (Laura Wright) and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) have some concerns about Harmony (Inah Cadranel).

With the death of Neil’s (Joe Flanigan) brother on her hands and the truth about Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) hanging over her head, Harmony is losing her grip.

Carly will seek out Alexis next week. Will she raise concerns about what is going on with her? She and Sam (Kelly Monaco) were concerned enough to check back in with Alexis and Harmony after the Metro Court incident, so it’s likey about Willow’s mom when she talks to the lawyer.

Nina grows concerned

Nina (Cynthia Watros) has seen Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) acting off lately. General Hospital spoilers hint that she may take her concerns to Brando (Johnny Wactor).

Sasha’s every reaction has been over the top in recent weeks, and GH viewers know she is back to using.

How will Brando react to Nina’s concern? The couple has been busy with Deception going public and the robbery at Charlie’s. Will he blame himself for missing the warning signs?

Curtis and Marshall

This father and son storyline has been riddled with unanswered questions, but it looks like that’s about to change.

Marshall (Robert Gossett) is ready to leave Port Charles, but will he follow through? General Hospital spoilers tease that Curtis (Donnell Turner) tells his father it’s too little too late. So much has been lost between them, and with the sealed police record, the truth will finally be out – or will it?

TJ (Tajh Bellow) receives a gift from his grandfather. What is it? How will this affect the young man?

Other Port Charles news

Something medically has been happening with Willow, and next week, it looks like something else may happen.

Spoilers tease she doesn’t want to be alone – so what else could it mean? Remember, she had the fainting episode not too long ago. There’s been speculation that something is medically wrong, and that’s how it will be revealed that Nina is her bio mom.

Next week, be sure to tune in so that not a moment of the pre-May sweeps drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.