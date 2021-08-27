General Hospital spoilers for next week: Nina and Liesl team up, Carly is jarred, and more

Nina needs Liesl’s help on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap promise more action is on the way.

The writers dropped a bombshell when Peter (Wes Ramsey) showed up in Nixon Falls while tailing Maxie (Kirsten Storms). Not only did he run into Nina (Cynthia Watros), but now he knows that Sonny (Maurice Benard) is alive and is living his life as “Mike” with no recollection of who he really is.

That, coupled with the mission to find Drew (Cameron Mathison), will take center stage next week as September rolls into Port Charles.

Nina needs Liesl

After her run-in with Peter, Nina needs her Aunt Liesl (Kathleen Gati) to come through for her. There is so much at stake, and with the hold he has on her with the knowledge of Sonny, she quite literally has everything to lose.

Will Liesl let her evil ways back in so that she can help her niece get rid of the big bad once and for all? General Hospital spoilers indicate that Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) gets concerned when her mom goes missing. She is likely helping Nina in Nixon Falls without anyone knowing.

The fewer people involved in the matter at hand, the less likely it is that the truth about Sonny being alive will spread. Nina can’t help but hold on to “Mike” as she falls in love with him. He’s no longer Sonny to her, but the person he has become as he lives life only as he knows it.

The search for Drew continues

Sam (Kelly Monaco) is convinced Drew is alive based on that short phone call. She is asking for help from Anna (Finola Hughes), and the super spy comes through.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) is helping Sam with the case, but will they piece anything together? They were heading for a pairing when the Drew call came in, and now, their romance may be on hold.

Not only is Anna involved in helping with the Drew mystery, but she is also meeting with Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) regarding something. Are the two related? Jordan is helping Shawn (Sean Blakemore) search for who shot Hayden (Rebecca Budig).

Other Port Charles happenings

As the significant storylines play out, look for Glayds (Bonnie Burroughs) to stir up some trouble. She will make demands about what she wants, but will Lucy (Lynn Herring) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) be able to handle her?

Meanwhile, the worries about Cyrus (Jeff Kober) and his plans are mounting. With Laura (Genie Francis) and Martin (Michael E. Knight) in protective custody, there are other concerns.

Carly (Laura Wright) is worried about whether Cyrus had something to do with the five families. As she gears up to marry Jason (Steve Burton), things get a little hectic. Don’t worry, though, Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) is there to help.

Be sure to tune in all next week to watch the juicy drama play out!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.