General Hospital spoilers: Sam believes Drew is alive and choices are made

Drew daydreams about Sam and Scout on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease a big reveal may be coming soon.

As one man dreams of his return to Port Charles, another who is building a life in another town may be jolted back to reality.

August has set the stage for a wild September, and once this week closes out, it will kick off some must-see soapy drama.

Drew dreams of Scout and Sam

After being held captive for years, Drew (Cameron Mathison) finally reached Sam (Kelly Monaco). His call was interrupted, but he did just enough to get her thinking about him being alive.

In the General Hospital preview video, Sam tells Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) that Drew is alive. She knows he is out there and her determination to find him is in overdrive.

Last week, Sam talked to Curtis (Donnell Turner) about the situation, and he told her to trust her gut. She is on a mission to find her ex-husband and the father of her daughter. The only question is — how long will that take?

Jarly wedding

It has become clear that Carly (Laura Wright) didn’t think she would actually have to marry Jason (Steve Burton). After the meeting with the five families, it is the only option. A long engagement isn’t going to happen.

September 17 is when the nuptials are set to take place. It is a Friday, which means something big is likely to happen. Cliffhanger Friday is soap fashion, after all.

The next couple of weeks will be filled with wedding planning and realizing that the choices Carly and Jason made are the ones they have to live with.

Does someone see Mike?

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is back, and on her way to Port Charles, she stopped to see Nina (Cynthia Watros) in Nixon Falls. Of course, that sends her into a tailspin because if she sees “Mike” (Maurice Benard), she will immediately recognize him as Sonny.

In the video, Mike asks someone if they are alright as they appear to have seen a ghost. Obviously, it alludes to Maxie possibly seeing him, but that likely isn’t the case.

Spoilers have hinted that another Port Charles resident may seek Nina out. Will this mystery person keep Nina’s secret, or will they return to Port Charles and spill the beans? With Carly and Jason’s wedding around the corner, it could even be possible to spring “Mike” on them.

Be sure to tune in all week and find out how everything goes down.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.