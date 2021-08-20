General Hospital spoilers for next week: Maxie returns, Ned tries to make a deal, and more

Maxie returns to Port Charles on General Hospital next week. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap promise that more of the same battles will be fought.

As Port Charles prepares for a wedding, so much more is taking place around town. Someone returns, a secret is so close to being exposed, and an affair may be confessed.

Maxie’s return

After weeks away in Texas, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) resurfaces. The actress had brain surgery a few months ago and needed time to recoup before returning to work. She has been filming for a while, and now, she will be back on screen.

When she returns to Port Charles, she will run into Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and “Bailey.” Viewers know that the baby is actually Louise. How will the blonde mom of three react to seeing her out with him?

Speaking of Maxie, she will be all in when learning Carly (Laura Wright) and Jason (Steve Burton) are getting married. Their date is September 17, which works out to be a cliffhanger Friday. Will this be when everyone learns Sonny is alive and has believed his name was Mike the entire time?

Willow and Chase

As painful as watching these two do their song and dance, next week is filled with more of it. Chase (Josh Swickard) knows that Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Michael (Chad Duell) are sleeping together.

Viewers are waiting for the confrontation between the married couple, and while it is coming, next week won’t be it. Willow will want to tell Chase the truth by mid-week, but whether she goes through with it remains to be seen.

Ned tries to strike a deal

As it gets closer to Austin (Roger Howarth) likely getting his share of the Quartermaine fortune, Ned (Wally Kurth) will try to run interference.

General Hospital viewers know that Austin has some interest in Michael, too. Next week, it appears that his opinion shifts, but is that a good or bad thing? No one really knows what to think when it comes to this mysterious forest doctor.

Speaking of him being a forest doctor, Austin may be developing an interest in Maxie. He is the one who delivered Louise after the run-in with the psycho nurse “Jennings” (Kimberly J. Brown).

He has seen Maxie around, and he appears interested. When Scotty (Kin Shriner) notices the same thing, it might not be a coincidence.

Is General Hospital foreshadowing an Austin and Maxie pairing?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.