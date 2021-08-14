General Hospital: Steve Burton tests positive for COVID-19

General Hospital star Steve Burton tested positive for COVID-19. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital’s Steve Burton revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed at work.

The actor, who plays Jason Morgan, had to cancel the August leg of the Stone Cold and the Jackal tour because of the diagnosis. He revealed the news on the Instagram page earlier today.

Bradford Anderson was already in Boston, where the tour was supposed to begin tomorrow. He is the other half of the Stone Cold and the Jackal pair.

What happened to Steve Burton?

After being exposed to COVID-19 at work (presumably the set of General Hospital), Steve Burton tested positive. He revealed that he initially tested on Wednesday, and it was negative. Ahead of getting on a plane to Boston, he wanted to be tested again, and that is when he got the positive diagnosis.

The good news is that the General Hospital star feels fine. He has no symptoms, which he also revealed in the video. He is, however, bummed about having to cancel the leg of the tour, which was already a reschedule of the initial dates for that area.

On Instagram, the post was captioned, “We are so bummed!! [crying emoji] We are very sorry to say that the Stone Cold and Jackal shows will need to be rescheduled. All tickets will be transferred to a new date which will be announced next week. We are working actively to secure another date (week) for the tour but we ask that you kindly bear with us as we navigate a very difficult situation. Once new dates are announced, you’ll be notified by email. We are sorry for any inconvenience. Thank you for your patience.. we love you!”

What is Jason up to on General Hospital?

Currently, Steve Burton’s Jason Morgan is doing a lot in Port Charles. Not only is he jumping into a loveless marriage for the business, but he is also nursing a broken heart from having to break things off with Britt (Kelly Thiebaud).

Jason and Carly are planning their wedding, which will play out in the coming days. The pressure is on to make sure the family stays safe, and the Corinthos organization remains at the top of the five families.

General Hospital films approximately six weeks in advance, so currently, the cast is filming scenes that will air in late September or the beginning of October.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.