General Hospital spoilers for next week: Jarly moves forward, Sam gets a call, and Trina is there for Spencer

Jason and Carly set a wedding date on General Hospital.

General Hospital spoilers for next week tease a lot of truth bombs dropped on the good people of Port Charles.

Someone unexpected pops up, and another someone gets what has been coming for months.

The ABC soap is pulling out all of the stops to ensure viewers keep tuning in and stay on the edge of their seats.

Sam’s mysterious phone

It’s the moment many viewers have seen coming for months. On Monday’s episode, Sam (Kelly Monaco) will get a life-changing phone call.

Thanks to General Hospital spoilers that revealed Cameron Mathison would be joining the show as a recast of Drew Cain, we know that he is on the other end of that line.

Knowing that Drew is alive changes everything — or does it?

Look for Sam to enlist help from Curtis (Donnell Turner) when it comes to finding Drew.

Jarly wedding

Jason (Steve Burton) and Carly (Laura Wright) need to hurry and get married. The long engagement isn’t working when it comes to keeping everyone (and by everyone, we mean Joss) safe.

After Joss’s (Eden McCoy) run-in with Joey Novak (Patrick Zeller), all bets were off. And now that Jax (Ingo Rademacher) knows his daughter was approached, time is of the utmost importance.

Next week, Jason will have to deal with Jax. Will what he has to say resonate with the concerned dad? Chances are that it won’t go as smoothly as anyone had hoped.

The wedding could be a catalyst into the storyline of “Mike” (Maurice Benard) unfolding. He hasn’t remembered he is Sonny Corinthos yet, and when he does, learning that Jason and Carly got married will be good.

Spencer’s party

While his plan as a super stalker has been foiled, Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) is ready to teach Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) a lesson.

Viewers have been known for weeks that Spencer is behind the sabotage of Nikolas and Ava’s (Maura West) marriage. He was hellbent on splitting them up and thought he had succeeded.

Things will start to unravel fast next week, but will Spencer be able to own up to his role? Everyone is on to him, and Nikolas was making sure he got the point.

How will everything play out? General Hospital spoilers tease that Laura (Genie Francis) will be upset with how things went down, and she is going to let Nikolas know it.

Lucky for Spencer, Trina (Sydney Mikayla) is going to be there for him when he needs it.

To find out if their relationship moves forward, be sure to tune in all next week.

