General Hospital spoilers: Quartermaine family meeting, Jarly makes a move, and more

Jason and Carly need to let their power be known on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital is bringing the surprises as August continues to get underway.

This will be a week of shocking news, especially where the Quartermaine family is concerned. That, coupled with a power move from a soon-to-be-married couple, will set things on fire.

A budding friendship will also come into play, and when this week ends, there will be another week of surprises to follow.

Quartermaine meeting

Austin (Roger Howarth) has made trouble for the first family of Port Charles. He wants to stake a claim on their fortune and business, and it looks like that may happen.

Ned (Wally Kurth) calls a family meeting, and everyone is there to hear the problem. Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton), Michael (Chad Duell), Monica (Leslie Charleson), and Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) are all there.

How will this play out?

There are already other issues happening for Michael regarding his private life. Chase (Josh Swickard) knows that he is sleeping with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen). He found out when Austin helped him to the gatehouse where Michael and Willow were upstairs rolling around in the sheets.

In the General Hospital preview video, Austin asks Chase what he plans to do about the situation. Is he instigating more drama for the Quartermaines as he hopes to slither into the family without much protest?

Jason and Carly step up

Joss (Eden McCoy) was approached by Joey Novak (Patrick Zeller). Now that her safety is at risk, they must move now. He is getting more abrasive with his moves, and it is time for Jason (Steve Burton) to step up and make his position in the five families known.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) may be “gone,” but the Corinthos organization isn’t done. He tells Carly (Laura Wright) that they need to face things together and send a message.

Joey wasn’t intimated when Jason confronted him, which is concerning. They have allowed the five families to wonder who is in power, which left an opening for the others to come in and challenge them.

Sam and Dante

In the video, Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Shawn (Sean Blakemore) walk into what appears to be a hotel room, and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) is on the floor next to something.

It is unclear what he is doing, though. Is it a body? After all, Hayden’s (Rebecca Budig) mom, Naomi (Gigi Birmingham), just showed up in Port Charles.

Shawn enlisted Sam’s help to find out who really shot Hayden and let him take the fall. Now, they get closer to the truth.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.