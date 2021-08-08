General Hospital spoilers: Cameron Mathison confirmed as NuDrew

Cameron Mathison will be Drew on General Hospital. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ s_bukley

General Hospital viewers should gear up for the reveal of who Cameron Mathison will be playing on the show.

Speculation has been that he will play Drew Cain, who fan-favorite Billy Miller previously played.

Cameron started filming back in July, and now, it looks like his first airdate will be Monday, August 16.

Details about Cameron Mathison as Drew Cain

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the new General Hospital actor confirmed he was playing Drew Cain.

When the publication asked about the way Drew shows up in Port Charles, Mathison said, “Drew’s been on the show before with a different actor. So I’m reprising the role. I don’t see Sam. I actually call her to say I’m in trouble. He reaches out for a good reason. She’s obviously incredibly important to him. They’ve got a child together, which the audience already knows, and that daughter is everything in the world to him. He reaches out to Sam because he really believes that help will follow.”

There is also confirmation that he is on contract at General Hospital, so this reprisal will not be a quick stint. It looks like he will be around for a while, and a storyline will be given to him.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

The news of Drew being brought back into the fold comes just as Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) are being tested. Sante is a thing, and a fan base is ready to accept the two together. However, Drew’s call could send that potential relationship into a downward spiral of death.

What happened to Drew when Billy Miller played him?

Unfortunately, as Billy Miller left General Hospital, so did the character of Drew Cain. Viewers were told his plane was shot down and he was missing. Of course, that let everyone know that at some point, it was likely he’d return.

Peter August (Wes Ramsey) was behind the plane being attacked, but where Drew has been for years is still unknown. He shares a little girl with Sam, Scout, and she is said to be the driving force behind his call to Sam next week on General Hospital.

There are many questions about how this will play out and why General Hospital decided to use Cameron Mathison as the NuDrew.

Viewers have a week to get ready for the recast and the storyline’s direction, but will that be enough time? Soap fans are a hard crowd to win over.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.