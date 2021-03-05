General Hospital spoilers for next week: Maxie makes a decision, Chases sees something, Nina meets with Valentin

Maxie has a decision to make on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week reveal that more of the same is coming as the storylines continue to drag out.

Now that Peter (Wes Ramsey) has learned the truth that Alex (Finola Hughes) is his mother, the realization that both of his parents were despicable people really begins to set in. Any hope of his “good” side was lost when the truth was brought to light.

As the double wedding fallout continues, the next steps may not be what everyone thought they would be.

Will Maxie marry Peter?

With the news that Anna (Finola Hughes) isn’t his mother, Peter has been dealt a huge blow. All of the fantasies that end with him covering his tracks and being a man Maxie (Kirsten Storms) can be proud of have vanished.

Spoilers for General Hospital revealed that next week, Maxie takes matters into her own hands. After getting unsolicited advice from Britt (Kelly Thiebaud), presumably about how to proceed with her pregnancy, she thinks back to all of the warning signs and things she heard about the man she loves.

In her own self-serving moment, she decides what needs to be done. Will Maxie decide to go ahead with the nuptials, or will she decide to walk away and take some time before dealing with her life being blown up just weeks before welcoming her third child?

By the end of the week, look for Anna to make a call to Frisco (Jack Wagner). Will it be because of Maxie?

Who fathered Chase?

As Finn (Michael Easton) had the DNA test run, the question hanging in the balance surrounds the paternity of Chase (Josh Swickard).

He believes that Gregory (Gregory Harrison) is his father, but Finn has reason to believe otherwise. And with Jackie (Kim Delaney) acting so bizarre, there is a lot to think about.

Next week, look for Chase to stumble onto something that wasn’t necessarily meant for his eyes. Will it be the DNA test that was run, and if so, will he learn the truth? More importantly, when will the viewers learn the truth?

Will Valentin and Nina reconnect?

At this point, it looks like all hope is lost for a Jax (Ingo Rademacher) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) reconciliation. She has already leaned on Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), and he wants nothing more than to be with her.

The two will commiserate at the end of the week. After all of the ups and downs within their relationship and the regrets they both have, will they be able to remember the love they once shared? Remember, Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) is returning, and she is likely having his baby.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.