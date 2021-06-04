General Hospital spoilers for next week: Liz works with Finn, Curtis gets a surprise, and Maxie breaks down

Liz steps up to help Finn next week on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers promise another week of exciting events is about to unfold.

May sweeps kicked things into high gear, and so far, June is shaping up to be just as enticing. There has been plenty of drama and mystery, and next week, Port Charles is full of both.

A surprise visitor, tough decisions, and tender moments are all part of what viewers can expect from the ABC soap.

Finn and Liz team up

With her pushing him forward and cheering him on, Liz (Rebecca Herbst) and Finn (Michael Easton) will work together to ensure Chase (Josh Swickard) pulls through this poisoning.

It appears they make headway as General Hospital spoilers tease that by mid-week, his health is on the upswing. By the end of it, he will be confiding in his parents. Will this be about Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) or how he feels about Finn being his biological father?

Aunt Stella returns

Just as Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Portia (Brook Kerr) are fresh off the hostage situation, they have another force to contend with.

Back in town, Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson) has plenty of questions about their relationship. She wants to know the nature and likely asks about Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) and how things went down with that.

Having her back in Port Charles is suitable for viewers as her no-nonsense attitude was refreshing as she has a way about her words that get her point across to those she loves.

Maxie and Brook Lynn

There will be plenty of attention on Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) as they work to ensure their plan continues to play out.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Brook Lynn share a special moment, likely surrounding the baby, Bailey Lois Quartermaine (BLQ). Of course, viewers know it is Louise, but no one in Port Charles is any wiser.

As Maxie works through her “loss,” she will find herself spending time with Spinelli (Bradford Anderson). He will show up for her, which will be a huge relief when she has to talk about the ordeal she went through with her birth.

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) returns to Port Charles and extends an apology to her sister-in-law. Will the two women work through what happened? She knows all about Maxie’s plan, so keeping her quiet will be necessary.

Be sure to tune in all next week to ensure not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.