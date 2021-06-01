General Hospital spoilers: Maxie fills Brook Lynn in and Cyrus creates a hostage situation

Maxie delivered Louise, and now, what happens next hangs in the balance. Pic credit: ABC

May sweeps ended with a bang and a birth. General Hospital fans watched as Maxie (Kirsten Storms) gave birth to her third child on the side of the road with the help of Austin (Roger Howarth).

Peter (Wes Ramsey) and Cyrus (Jeff Kober) have been back into corners, and this week, it looks like they may get what’s coming to them.

Maxie fills in Brook Lynn

Last week on General Hospital, Maxie was able to call Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) to come and get her. It looks like she finds her friend in the woods. As they discuss what happens, it looks like their plan may still work.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Getting “Nurse Jennings” (Kimberly J. Brown) out of the way was her biggest obstacle, and now, she must make her biggest sacrifice. Maxie agreed to entrust Louise to Brook Lynn, and it looks like that will transpire as the week goes on.

Cyrus holds Portia hostage

Just when she thought things couldn’t get worse, Portia (Brook Kerr) has to deal with Cyrus. He was shot by Jason (Steve Burton), and now, he needs medical attention.

The General Hospital preview video shows that a hostage situation occurs, and Curtis (Donnell Turner) is on the scene as it unfolds. There is crime scene tape everywhere, and Laura (Genie Francis) is seen trying to talk to her brother.

He has his back against the wall, and desperate times may push him over the edge.

Is this the end of Cyrus Renault? Don’t count on it quite yet.

Peter’s fate

After seeing Peter knocked out during last week’s episodes, General Hospital viewers are interested to see what happened to him.

Anna (Finola Hughes) is desperate when she goes to meet with him. She needs more of the serum to save Chase (Josh Swickard).

Meanwhile, Finn (Michael Easton) and Liz (Rebecca Herbst) are ready for Peter to get what’s coming. He killed Franco (Roger Howarth) and cost the doctor his relationship with Anna.

The video shows him on the phone and running to meet a helicopter, but was that before or after he was knocked unconscious and bleeding in the stairwell?

To find out how this all plays out and see the resolutions to the problems following May sweeps, be sure to tune in daily so you don’t miss a single moment of the drama.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.