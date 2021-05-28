General Hospital spoilers for next week: Finn under fire, Laura in danger, and Anna fears for Maxie

Laura puts her life in jeopardy after learning a shocking secret. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap opera reveal questions, allegations, worry, and attempted murder are the name of the game in Port Charles.

It will be a short week for the daytime drama, thanks to the Memorial Day holiday. GH will be preempted on Monday, May 31, for special ABC holiday programming.

Jackie, Willow and Gregory want answers from Finn

Those close to Chase (Josh Swickard) begin to question why his condition isn’t getting any better.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) suspects Finn (Michael Easton) is hiding something. She corners Finn to demand answers. Finn must do some quick thinking to keep the truth from her, and Willow’s not the only one.

After facing off with Willow, Finn finds himself in the line of fire with Gregory (Gregory Harrison) and Jackie (Kim Delaney). While Gregory grills Finn for answers, Jackie shows a more sympathetic side.

The pressure is getting to Finn. He can’t keep quiet much longer, especially since he’s at a loss in his attempt to find a cure.

Finn takes matters into his own hands and confronts Peter (Wes Ramsey).

Anna worries about Maxie and Peter

Anna (Finola Hughes) fears something has happened to Maxie (Kirsten Storms) following her own intense chat with Peter. Anna begins to search for her goddaughter.

Unfortunately, Peter won’t be any help thanks to his being pushed down the steps. By the end of the week, fans learn who pushed Peter and if he survives the fall.

The unexpected turn of events gives Maxie a chance to bond with baby Lou. However, Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) is anxiously waiting to put their plan in motion.

Laura and Curtis take life-changing phone calls

Curtis (Donnell Turner) receives a phone call that leaves him shaken and turning to Jordan (Briana Henry) for help. Jordan can’t help but feel restless after her chat with Curtis, which could mean danger looms.

One person who is facing danger is Laura (Genie Francis). The mayor stumbles upon an unsettling discovery that she shares with her husband, Kevin (Jon Lindstrom). Their talk has Laura feeling rattled, which she should be. Laura receives a death threat before the week is over.

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Carly (Laura Wright) gets an urgent text message. Jax (Ingo Rademacher) confides his concern to Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) regarding Carly’s new position in the mob.

Plus, Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) lays into Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) is caught by surprise.

What a week it will be on the ABC daytime drama fans won’t want to miss a second.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.