General Hospital spoilers for next week: Esme causes trouble, Holly returns, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease more drama and suspense are on the way.

There’s so much up in the air, including who the Hook Killer is if it isn’t Esme (Avery Pohl).

As the investigation into Luke’s (Anthony Geary) death heats up, a familiar face returns to the fold.

So much is happening at once, and while other storylines are happening in the meantime, they all roll into parts of the major ones.

The soap will be airing one day behind, with news coverage interrupting one episode this week.

Here’s what to expect next week from General Hospital.

Anna and Valentin’s investigation moves forward

Now that they know who Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) is in cahoots with, Anna (Finola Hughes) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) have one up on him. That won’t last long, though.

Victor is aware that Lucy (Lynn Herring) was listening in on the phone conversation after she left some lip gloss on the phone. General Hospital spoilers tease that she finds danger, and it’s likely at the hands of Victor.

Meanwhile, Anna worries about Valentin. Has he found himself in danger?

Jordan (Tanisha Harper) and Anna put their heads together, but is it about the Hook Killer or the mystery surrounding Luke’s death?

Esme causes more trouble

The return of Esme has thrown a wrench into Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) and Ava’s (Maura West) already-strained marriage.

She says she is pregnant with Nikolas’ baby — but is that the truth? It is Esme, so anything is possible at this point.

General Hospital spoilers for next week say Esme has to defend herself. Is she fighting with Nikolas again? After all, he locked her in a room at Wyndemere in a wing that was not in use. Who else would she be battling?

Her relief is cut short, so does that mean she escapes being held captive? Esme is nothing if not crafty, so what happens next remains to be seen.

Other Port Charles tidbits

After a long delay, Holly (Emma Samms) will be back in the fold. She is being held captive, but by who? Chances are it’s Victor, and she is involved in what happened to Luke, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) opens up next week to Cody (Josh Kelly). She has been dancing around their relationship, but it looks like things may move forward a bit in the coming week.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.