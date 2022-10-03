General Hospital spoilers: Hook killer identified?

The killer’s identity may be revealed on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital has kicked things up with the serial killer on the loose in Port Charles.

October is when the groundwork is laid for November sweeps, and it’s already begun.

Ava (Maura West) was the first attack, but she pulled through.

Brando (Johnny Wactor) was the second person attacked; unfortunately, he died.

Now, Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) is hanging in the balance after her attack.

As everyone waits for Diane to wake up, they are hopeful the hook killer will be identified.

Will Diane wake up or fall victim to the hook killer?

General Hospital spoilers revealed that another attack is happening this week. Whether that means someone new falls victim or Diane dies remains unclear.

The GH preview video showed that while Diane did pull through, she remained on machines while she tried to heal from the hours-long surgery.

There is talk about whether she will be able to identify her attacker. Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) is hopeful that there will be a break, but it’s not guaranteed.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) are holding vigil outside of Diane’s room after she returns from surgery.

Hook killer suspects

At the top of the list of suspects is Dex (Evan Hofer). He has been at every scene, aiding two of them until help arrived.

There have been reports that they hear metal sounds during the attack, and Dex wears his dog tags.

Sonny currently has Dex tied up and in the middle of torture techniques so that he will confess to being the killer. However, when another attack happens, the mob boss may realize Dex isn’t the one.

Esme (Avery Pohl) is the next person viewers suspect. She was launched off the parapet by Ava, but no body was discovered. And she is Ryan Chamberlain’s (Jon Lindstrom) daughter.

She had grievances with Ava, so it makes sense. Also, Brando happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time because it appeared Joss (Eden McCoy) was the target. Diane was the lawyer who helped Trina (Tabyana Ali) win her case. She could also be on Esme’s list.

Of course, General Hospital has a way of throwing curveballs, especially during sweeps.

It is a short week as General Hospital is preempted on Friday, October 7.

Be sure to tune in all week to ensure not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.