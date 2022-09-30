General Hospital spoilers for next week: Victor has a proposition, another victim, and regrets

Dante and the PCPD are stumped on who the hook killer could be. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease more tense moments are ahead.

The hook killer is still running loose in Port Charles, and another victim is about to be hooked.

As the PCPD struggles to solve the mystery of who is behind the brutal attacks, everyone remains on edge.

With November sweeps just a few weeks away, the storylines will be written to ensure suspense and mystery are what the viewers are tuning in for daily.

Plus, romance blossoms while family connections crack in Port Charles.

There is a lot to tune in for; unfortunately, it is also a short week.

General Hospital will be preempted on Friday, October 7, due to ABC’s coverage of Major League Baseball.

Ava visits Ryan

What could possibly bring Ava (Maura West) to see Ryan (Jon Lindstrom)?

Obviously, Ava will be released from the hospital, but stopping to see her psycho ex isn’t something the blonde would typically do.

However, she is all in when it comes to seeing him, and she’s there to put in a good word for someone.

Has Ava lost her mind?

The killer strikes again

Dex (Evan Hofer) is the obvious suspect right now, but it is unlikely he is the one doing all the attacking. Speculation is it may be Austin’s (Roger Howarth) cousin or someone like Esme (Avery Pohl). After all, she never really said goodbye to her role as Esme when she was launched off the parapet.

There will be another attack from the hook killer next week on General Hospital. It will happen at the end of the week and lead into the cliffhanger, where viewers will have to wait three days to see a new episode.

Earlier in the week, a shocking discovery is made. Could it be a clue about the killer? Is it another body? At this point, nothing would be surprising, given how wild the storyline is right now.

The Cassadines

Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) is upset that the family can’t come together and act as a united front.

After seeing what happened to Spencer (Nikolas Chavez) while at Pentonville, it looks like Victor will call in a favor for his great-nephew.

When Victor has a proposition for Nikolas (Marcus Coloma), don’t be surprised when he turns it down. He isn’t in the bargaining mood, which only further irritates Victor.

And forget about Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn). She is waiting for news about Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) and is incredibly worried. She asks Finn (Michael Easton) about her friend, but he can’t make any promises.

