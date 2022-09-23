General Hospital spoilers for next week: Sonny worries, Carly gets a visit, and Victor sees Spencer

Sonny worries about what’s happening in Port Charles. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease more mystery is ahead.

With Brando (Johnny Wactor) gone and his cause of death revealed, there’s a reason for everyone in Port Charles to be worried.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) is at the center of the hook killer storyline, as people connected to him are attacked.

Many questions remain as the PCPD works to find out who is behind the gruesome attacks. There are also questions about why Ava (Maura West) didn’t have the venom on the hook, but Brando did.

Meanwhile, Anna (Finola Hughes) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) are still working together, but it isn’t all work and no play next week as a few steamy moments are promised.

Here’s what to look forward to next week on General Hospital.

Elizabeth gets more clues

As General Hospital viewers have waited to find out what’s been behind Elizabeth’s (Rebecca Herbst) mental break, it looks like there may be a connection to her father that’s never been explored.

In a recent episode, Elizabeth sketched a person who was eerily close to Finn’s (Michael Easton) deceased wife. How would his wife be connected to Elizabeth’s story? Was she involved with her father before her life with Finn? Remember, she died from venom, and Finn couldn’t save her, which has brought up memories for the infectious disease doctor.

This story continues to have twists and turns, including Elizabeth bringing Gregory (Gregory Harrison) into her confidence.

Carly gets a visitor

Now that Carly (Laura Wright) has made it known she is in Jacksonville, she will find a surprise visitor who has come to see her.

All bets are on Drew (Cameron Mathison) being there to “save her,” despite her not needing any real saving. She is ready to stand up to the woman who once tore her down and beat her up. If Carly is anything, it is determined.

Mrs. Wade Honeycutt (Linda Purl) has no idea what she is up against.

Other Port Charles tidbits

Look for Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) to make an appearance. He is in Pentonville, and while many viewers would hope it’s Trina (Tabyana Ali), it’s not.

Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) is the one who visits his great-nephew. What does he have planned?

There will be tension between Jordan (Tanisha Harper) and Portia (Brook Kerr) over the “disappearing” divorce papers.

Austin (Roger Howarth) takes another meeting with Mason (Nathanyael Grey). What are these two up to now? Speculation is Mason may be part of the hook murder mystery.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.