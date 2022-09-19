General Hospital spoilers: Port Charles is full of sorrow

Sasha is worried after things take a turn on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers reveal that the people of Port Charles will be feeling sadness and worry as the week goes on.

No one is at ease with a would-be killer on the loose who hooked two people.

Ava (Maura West) is recovering fully, while Brando (Johnny Wactor) is hanging on by a thread. He woke up when Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) visited him, but the General Hospital preview video showed him on a ventilator.

While most Port Charles is focused on Brando and the hook suspect, there are also a few people with worry on their minds.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) looks anguished as he talks with Anna (Finola Hughes), and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) is trying to move forward with what it is she is working through.

It’s a full week of the ABC soap, so let’s get into what to expect.

Does Brando die?

General Hospital spoilers teased a death early in the week, and it appears Brando is the one who will lose his battle.

While it’s possible there’s another victim, it’s unlikely.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

In the preview video, TJ (Tajh Bellow), Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson), Curtis (Donnell Turner), and Jordan (Tanisha Harper) join hands in what looks like a prayer.

Sasha is seen upset and crying in what appears to be the chapel after showing Brando on a ventilator.

All signs point to Brando dying, leaving the Corinthos family devastated.

Elizabeth asks Kevin for help

Spoilers teased Elizabeth will ask Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) for help. It appears that she wants to be hypnotized into remembering what she is suppressing.

While it’s unclear what she and Kevin discussed, she appears in the General Hospital preview video gearing up for a session.

Will viewers finally get answers about what has plagued Elizabeth for months?

Valentin and Anna

While Valentin is still stuck under Victor’s (Charles Shaughnessy) thumb, he worries about his daughter.

He and Anna spend time together this week, where he gets vulnerable. Their relationship is blossoming, but the mystery behind who killed Luke (Anthony Geary) and what Victor is up to has caused plenty of complications.

This will be a week General Hospital viewers won’t want to miss, especially as it pushes closer to the preparations for November sweeps.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.