General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap promise sadness will cover Port Charles.

So much is happening at once, including Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and what’s been going on with her. That storyline will move forward next week, but the pace at which the big incident is revealed could stand for a pickup.

The Corinthos family will be in mourning once again, and several other town members will join in their sorrow this time.

As Curtis (Donnell Turner) continues to grapple with the reality he and Jordan (Tanisha Harper) are still married, he searches for answers because what Jordan said didn’t make sense.

With everything happening next week on General Hospital, viewers should keep a box of tissues handy.

Here’s a look at what to expect from upcoming episodes of GH.

Someone dies in Port Charles

After Brando (Johnny Wactor) was attacked with a hook in the alley behind Charlie’s, things didn’t look good.

General Hospital spoilers revealed that members of the town come together to mark a passing. It’s assumed that it is Brando, mainly because there were complications while he was in surgery.

Added to that, TJ (Tajh Bellow) confides in his Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson) about something. This is presumably about being unable to help save Brando in the operating room.

Is this the end of Johnny Wactor’s run as Brando?

Elizabeth has more flashbacks

The storyline with Elizabeth feels as if it’s been dragged on forever. Something is wrong; next week, she will get another piece of the puzzle.

Something happened when she was younger, and everything is starting to bubble up to the surface.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Elizabeth asks Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) for help. Does she want to be hypnotized to remember whatever her mind is blocking?

What is it that keeps Elizabeth losing time and forgetting what happens when she comes to?

Other Port Charles news

Curtis isn’t satisfied with what Jordan said about the divorce papers. He’s convinced that something isn’t right, whether it’s Jordan’s feelings for him or something else. Portia (Brook Kerr) worries about things, but Curtis assures her there’s no need.

Speaking of Portia, she has some questions while speaking with Finn (Michael Easton). Perhaps this is about genetics. All signs point to Trina (Tabyana Ali) being Curtis’ daughter, not Taggert’s (Real Andrews).

