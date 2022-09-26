General Hospital spoilers: Grief takes over Port Charles

Sonny is taking things personally on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers reveal another tense week in Port Charles.

Last week was full of grief after Brando (Johnny Wactor) died, and it doesn’t look like it gets any better.

With another attack, Brando likely won’t be the only victim.

Ava (Maura West) will make a full recovery, but she worries about where she goes from here.

Grief will be all-consuming as another week goes by.

Here’s what to expect from this week’s episodes of General Hospital.

Brando’s death affects everyone

While not everyone will be mourning Brando, the town will remain on edge because of what happened.

The General Hospital preview video showed Sonny (Maurice Benard) looking grief-stricken and Joss (Eden McCoy) looking similarly.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is having difficulty with Brando’s loss, especially since the couple lost their son not long ago. Nina (Cynthia Watros) is there to help her, and their bond will only grow.

Ava and Nikolas

Now that Ava knows Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) isn’t the one who attacked her, she has to sort her feelings out for him.

She loved him, and he cheated on her with none other than Esme (Avery Pohl).

As they discuss what’s next, Ava cries.

Will they reconcile?

Another brutal attack

Last week, Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) was attacked at Brando’s garage following her meeting with Sasha about the conservatorship.

Mac (John J. York) announces there’s been another attack while at the Metro Court with Robert (Tristan Rogers) and Felicia (Kristina Wagner) there.

The words in the video indicate that the grief will only get worse. Does that mean that Diane will become the next victim? Did she get hooked with poison too?

Other Port Charles tidbits

Portia (Brook Kerr) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) steal a moment together. He tells her, “it’s gonna be okay,” and she wants to know when. Their lives were turned upside down over the last few weeks with news that he is still married to Jordan (Tanisha Harper), and now there is a serial killer on the loose.

General Hospital spoilers teased Carly (Laura Wright) would have a visitor this week. All signs point to Drew (Cameron Mathison) showing up in Jacksonville.

The town will pull together as Port Charles is stunned with fear and worry. This isn’t the first time they have battled a serial killer, and it likely won’t be the last.

Be sure to tune in all week so not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.