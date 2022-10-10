General Hospital spoilers: A serial killer on the loose and saying goodbye to Brando

Port Charles gathers for Brando’s memorial. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers reveal it will be another jaw-dropping week in Port Charles.

The hit ABC soap opera is ramping up the Hook Killer storyline that will likely keep going strong throughout November sweeps.

As Port Charles becomes on edge following the attack on Oz (Max Faugno), it seems no one is safe either.

Along with the more serial killer drama, Brando’s (Johnny Wactor) loved one’s come together for his memorial.

It will be a tear-jerker of a week that will require GH fans to have tissues on hand.

The promo video for the hit daytime drama gives viewers a tease at the must-see moments upcoming this week.

Brando’s memorial

In the new video footage, tearful Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) touches a photo of her late husband as Brando’s memorial kicks off.

Michael (Chad Duell), Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), TJ (Tajh Bellow), Olivia (Lisa LoCicero), Maxie (Kirsten Storms), Sam (Kelly Monaco), and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) all raise a glass in honor Brando. The solace event also features (Maurice Benard) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) in a tender embrace.

Unfortunately, the memorial, which should be all about Brando, gets interrupted when Dante learns the Hook Killer struck again.

Port Charles is on high alert as a serial killer plots

Oz’s body is found on the pier with a body bag making it clear that he won’t be as fortunate as Ava (Maura West) and Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) to survive the attack.

The attack on Oz means the serial killer isn’t targeting those close to Sonny, as the police and he previously feared. Instead, it means Jordan (Tanisha Harper) and her team are back to square one.

General Hospital spoilers reveal the Hook Killer attacks another victim. While it is believed that was Oz, the new promo hints that just might not be the case.

As Dante informs Michael that a serial killer is on the loose, a voiceover teases danger lurks. The video then flashes to clips of Ava, Portia (Brook Kerr), Victor (Charles Shaughnessy), Willow, and Michael leading viewers to think one of them becomes the next target.

The footage ends with a dark shadow walking down the steps on one of the piers.

GH fans know Esme (Avery Pohl) is back in town. All the victims have done her wrong except Brando, who was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Josslyn (Eden McCoy) was the original target.

However, like Dex (Evan Hofer), Esme seems too obvious of a choice. There’s certainly a lot more to play out with the Hook Killer storyline, meaning more twists and turns are coming.

Who do you think is the Hook Killer?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.