General Hospital spoilers for next week: Elizabeth’s trouble, Carly wants answers, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes tease that things in Port Charles are anything but merry.

It should be the most wonderful time of the year, but it’s not for the Quartermaine family.

What should have been a fun Christmas party turned into Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Drew’s (Cameron Mathison) sexcapade being outed.

There’s also Cyrus (Jeff Kober) creeping around town, killing and hurting people on a whim. He was the one who killed Sam (Kelly Monaco), and he did the same to Dex (Evan Hofer).

Next week is the last week of episodes airing all five weekdays for the year, so it will be packed with drama to send out 2024 with a bang.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Fallout from Dex’s death

After Dex’s death shocked General Hospital viewers on Friday’s episode, the fallout will affect Port Charles.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) is already under scrutiny for what happened to Sam, and now, Dex died in the same manner.

When Portia (Brook Kerr) calls a meeting, does this mean Elizabeth will be suspended from her job pending an investigation?

Joss (Eden McCoy) had no idea that her boyfriend would die when she headed to the hospital. Anna (Finola Hughes) was there, too, but Carly (Laura Wright) was nowhere to be found.

The loss will affect the blonde beauty, as this isn’t the first boyfriend she lost. Will she be able to count on her friends to be there for her as she mourns her cop boyfriend?

The fallout of Willow and Drew’s affair

Carly won’t let Willow get away with taking the kids, but she underestimates her daughter-in-law’s ability to stand up to her.

There will be a confrontation between the two, but don’t expect Carly to come out on top. Willow is all about her children, and with Nina (Cynthia Watros) in her ear, she isn’t going to bow down to Carly.

Meanwhile, Drew has much more coming his way. Michael (Chad Duell) isn’t done with his uncle yet, and we suspect this will all play into the actor and character’s exit from the canvas.

More Port Charles tidbits

Lulu (Alexa Havins) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) are reconnecting. Will they find their way back together after years of being apart?

Ava (Maura West) has found herself in quite a situation with her money gone. It was a settlement from Nikolas (Adam Huss), and the Cassadines reportedly took it back. Will Ric (Rob Hearst) help her out?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.