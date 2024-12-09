General Hospital spoilers: Quartermaine holiday party chaos and Dex in trouble

General Hospital spoilers tease that things in Port Charles are anything but merry this week.

As the Christmas holiday approaches, the town gears up for the most wonderful time of year.

There’s been a big secret plaguing the Quartermaine family. While some know about the kiss between Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Drew (Cameron Mathison), they don’t know the whole story.

Something nefarious is happening in town, too. Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) is under investigation for Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) death, and it seems someone is using hospital drugs for other purposes.

Christmas in the Square is gearing up, so look for the younger crowd, including a few extra faces, to celebrate.

Here’s what’s happening on General Hospital this week.

Willow and Drew’s nanny cam video

As the Quartermaines gather for a holiday party, things will explode.

Christmas is coming, and without the traditional Quartermaine Thanksgiving, the writers have given viewers a holiday party.

The attendees are a mix of family members and friends.

In the General Hospital video, Carly (Laura Wright), Joss (Eden McCoy), Chase (Josh Swickard), Nina (Cynthia Watros), Olivia (Lisa LoCicero), Drew, Willow, and Michael are featured.

Everyone is shocked as we assume the video Michael caught is played. Drew and Willow look on horrified as he directs it is turned off. However, the damage is already done.

Carly begins to say, “You son of a…” as the preview fades to black.

The fallout of what happens will affect everyone for years to come. Meanwhile, Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is pregnant with Michael’s baby, and spoilers tease she confides more in Maxie (Kirsten Storms) this week.

Dex is in danger

Dex (Evan Hofer) finds himself in grave danger when someone sneaks up behind him, injecting something into his body.

A voiceover in the video can be heard screaming, “Officer down!” presumably someone from the Christmas gathering at the Square.

The preview’s opening showed someone getting medication from the hospital and filling the syringe. It appears to be a man, but we are stumped as to who Dex’s enemy could be—aside from Cyrus (Jeff Kober). They do cross paths during the Christmas celebration.

Is Cyrus the big bad this time around? It makes sense, but something tells us that not everything is as it seems in Port Charles.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.