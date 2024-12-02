General Hospital spoilers: Dante sees Lulu, Anna needs a favor, and more

General Hospital spoilers tease that this week will be one of reunions and realizations as the fallout from November sweeps continues.

Lulu (Alexa Havins) is up and moving, which means her family and friends are about to receive an early Christmas miracle.

Ava’s (Maura West) fate is in the jury’s hands, but if the outcome isn’t what many believe it should be, the blonde may be in danger.

Guilty consciences prompt actions that would otherwise be forbidden.

Things in Port Charles are about to get turned upside down.

Here’s what’s happening this week on General Hospital.

Lulu and Dante come face-to-face

Last week, Lulu found herself at the Quartermaine mansion.

Rocco (Finn Carr) saw her just as Wednesday’s cliffhanger ended.

The General Hospital preview video teases Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) walking into the Quartermaine mansion and seeing Lulu in the foyer.

What will happen when he sees his son’s mother awake and standing there before his very eyes?

Maxie’s (Kirsten Storms) voice says, “Lulu is awake.”

It will be a week of reunions and some harsh realizations for Lulu, who will have to reconcile the years she has been in a coma and how life moved on without her.

Sonny promises Kristina justice

Kristina (Kate Mansi) is worried about what will happen to Ava when the jury returns their verdict.

She questions that, but Sonny (Maurice Benard) is there to sweep in for his daughter and ensure that she will get justice for the baby she lost.

The family has varying opinions, and it’s clear TJ (Tajh Bellow) and Molly (Kristen Vaganos) don’t agree on something.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is not happy with Ric (Rick Hearst), and she lets him know as much. He tore Kristina to shreds, which has set her back in the grieving process.

Anna’s guilty conscience has her needing a favor

Despite reaching out to Jack (Charles Mesure) about finding Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), he hasn’t brought Anna (Finola Hughes) anything she can use.

With Lulu awake and Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) not around, Anna’s guilt is too much.

She approaches Carly (Laura Wright) to place a bug. She knows the blonde and Jack have something going on and hopes to use it to her advantage. Will Carly go against the man who has helped her with so much?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.