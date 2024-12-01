General Hospital spoilers: Kristina wants the truth, Drew issues a threat, and Laura panics

General Hospital spoilers tease that the chaos and drama are far from over as November sweeps fade away.

Plenty has happened over the last several weeks in Port Charles, and its fallout begins this week.

As everyone waits for the jury to return a verdict from Ava’s (Maura West) trial, everyone affected is in turmoil.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) wanted to protect Kristina (Kate Mansi) and Molly (Kristen Vaganos), but Ric (Rick Hearst) made that incredibly difficult.

Lulu (Alexa Havins) found her way to the Quartermaine mansion, but her world is about to be turned upside down.

Here’s what’s coming up this week on General Hospital.

Laura worries about Lulu

Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) tells Laura (Genie Francis) that Lulu is missing.

She is baffled to hear her daughter, who was comatose for four years, slipped out of the care facility.

When she tells Lucky that she would only leave because she was in danger, Laura has no idea how right she is.

Lulu heard Cyrus (Jeff Kober) talking about moving her further away and remembered her conversation with him at General Hospital, which sent her into panic mode.

Meanwhile, as everyone continues to worry about where Lulu is, she is at the Quartermaine mansion, reuniting with her son, Rocco (Finn Carr).

The reality of how much she has missed will soon hit her, which will cause more complicated emotions.

Drew issues a threat to Jason

After punches were thrown between Jason (Steve Burton) and Drew (Cameron Mathison), it’s unsurprising that the incoming congressman doesn’t appeal to the idea of living under the same roof.

Jason and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) thought they had everything figured out, such as keeping the kids together and honoring Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) wishes. Jason could easily move into the mansion, allowing Danny (Asher Antonyzyn) to be with his sister and being able to help him.

However, Drew tells Jason that he and Scout (Cosette Abinante) will move out if he moves into the mansion.

Kristina wants answers from Sonny

After what Ric did to Kristina on the stand, she is questioning everything about the night in question and whether she is responsible for her daughter’s death.

When she demands Sonny (Maurice Benard) tell her the truth, will he sugarcoat things for his daughter or tell her what he thinks?

Meanwhile, Molly and TJ (Tajh Bellow) argue in their apartment. He makes a demand of her that she can’t comply with. Could he be asking her to walk away from Kristina for good?

Be sure to tune in all week so that not a moment of the December drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.