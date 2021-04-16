General Hospital spoilers for next week: Chase makes plans, Laura talks family, and Jax finds trouble

Chase is still in love with Willow and she was about to end it with him. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episode of the ABC soap promise more drama is on the horizon.

There are only a few weeks before May sweeps arrive, and the writers are leading fans down the rabbit hole already.

Chase and Willow

This week, Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) decided she would be with Michael (Chad Duell). The two made love and even exchanged three-letter words.

Unfortunately, when she went to speak with Chase (Josh Swickard), he was ill from the poison that was meant for Finn (Michael Easton). While there has been speculation that he may die, that doesn’t appear to be happening next week.

Look for Chase to romanticize about Willow and their life together as he gets treatment in the hospital. She remained by his side, turning this into a Michael and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) thing when she overdosed.

Meanwhile, Finn is worried about what will happen to Chase. He thought he was his little brother all along, and now, he knows the truth. Will the fact that he is now his son change how he approaches this situation?

Laura’s family connections

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) reminds everyone that despite being Laura’s (Genie Francis) son, he is still a Cassadine by nature. He wanted to ensure Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) was safe while in prison.

Cyrus (Jeff Kober) has made promises to many people regarding the safety of his mother. Will Nikolas deliver the goods to keep Alexis safe? Her first experiences haven’t been fantastic, and it could be difficult for her to make it through her sentence if he doesn’t intervene.

Speaking of family, Laura and Martin (Michael E. Knight) will attempt to get to know one another. She was disappointed in her half-brother for helping a criminal, but her softer side will be seen with him next week as they meet.

Jax/Nina/Valentin

Now that Michael has promised to allow Nina (Cynthia Watros) another shot at seeing Wiley (Theo and Erik Olson), Jax (Ingo Rademacher) is determined to find her and bring her home.

Next week on General Hospital, Jax will find himself in quite a predicament. Will this be because he finds out Sonny (Maurice Benard) is alive, or will it be something completely different that will send shockwaves through Port Charles?

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) has his hands full with Peter (Wes Ramsey), but he will make time to learn more about where Nina is?

Be sure to tune in every day so not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.