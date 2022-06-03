General Hospital spoilers for next week: Carly stays quiet, Sasha spirals further, and Dex suspicions

Sasha’s issues are featured next week on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease the drama is just getting started in Port Charles.

The residents are on a collision course, and the summer months are the perfect time to change it all up.

Which relationships will survive next week?

Carly holds the secret

Now that Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Michael (Chad Duell) won the case over Nina (Cynthia Watros), Carly (Laura Wright) holds all the cards about Willow’s true identity.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Willow confides in Carly next week about something big. It’s presumably something regarding her birth mother. Speculation is that she is choosing not to look for her bio mom.

While that may be the sign of the end and relief for Carly, the writers are gearing up to have Willow suffer a medical emergency and need something from a family member. It’s then that Carly will have to come clean about how long she’s known the truth and kept the secret.

Sasha’s situation

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) has been in a bad way since she lost her son. Brando (Johnny Wactor) has been by her side, but he has no idea what’s happening.

Next week on General Hospital, Sasha gets an unsettling delivery. Is it drugs from the reporter? Is it something creepy?

Brando finally grows concerned about his wife by the end of the week. Will he be able to reach her? She isn’t good at letting people in, especially between falling back into using and her son’s death.

Earlier in the week, Brando approaches Sonny (Maurice Benard) with an offer. Does he want to step up and have a bigger role in the family business despite the way his wife feels?

Dex is suspicious

It’s been a while since Dex (Evan Hofer) was on-screen, but he will be back next week.

Dante (Dominic Zamporgna) and Brando are suspicious of the new guy, but what gave them a reason to be?

Speculation about who Dex is has been running rampant on social media, with theories ranging from a spy from the West Coast family and someone who is harmless.

All of this and more is set to go down on General Hospital next week. There will also be more development with the Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) storyline, more Esme (Avery Pohl) and Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) moments, and more.

