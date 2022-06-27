General Hospital spoilers: ELQ vote fallout, Sasha freaks out, and more

Ned’s decision to vote against his family is a hot topic this week on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease a big week for two of the most prominent families in Port Charles.

The fallout from the ELQ vote continues, and a huge moment for Deception is about to go down.

More storylines will continue to crawl forward as one teenager prepares for the trial of her life.

ELQ vote has consequences

Last week on General Hospital, the merger vote went down in the Quartermaine living room. Michael (Chad Duell) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) were sure that ELQ and Aurora would be put into one, with the two of them leading the way.

They didn’t account for a disgruntled Ned (Wally Kurth) voting against them, and he did just that. His vote, coupled with Valentin’s (James Patrick Stuart) and Lucy’s (Lynn Herring), led to the merger being declined.

The General Hospital preview video highlights Olivia’s (Lisa LoCicero) reaction to what her husband did. She isn’t happy and wants to know, “Is this worth alienating your loved ones?”

Sasha freaks out

As Deception prepares for a Home and Heart feature, Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is a mess.

She looks distraught as Lucy and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) ask her questions and freaks out on them, jumping up out of her chair.

Sasha hasn’t grieved the loss of her son, and everything is coming to a head. Will she get the help she needs after unleashing on the people who care about her?

The show must go on, though. Can Sasha pull it together for the sake of Deception and finish the segment for Home and Heart?

Also, look for Morgan Fairchild to pop up as the interviewer speaking to Sasha.

Other Port Charles tidbits

The preview video showed an upset Carly (Laura Wright) crying. She could be upset about the ELQ vote or several other things, including Trina’s (Tabyana Ali) upcoming trial.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) share another moment together. Will they go public with their romance, or will they continue to dance around their feelings?

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) orders Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) to leave, but why? Is she over his scheming antics? The two once had a sweet relationship, but she doesn’t like who he’s become.

As the week continues, remember that interruptions in programming are expected as the January 6 committee hearings are still taking place.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.