General Hospital spoilers for next week: Trina’s trial, Sasha stresses, and Michael’s betrayal

General Hospital spoilers tease that the trial viewers have been waiting for will begin to get underway.

While the Nina (Cynthia Watros) versus Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) trial was supposed to be a big deal, GH fans are waiting to see how things with Trina (Tabyana Ali) play out.

Family dealings will also be mixed in, as one needs advice and one boss suggests cutting someone some slack.

Trina’s trial

Could it be that the time has finally come to clear Trina’s name? That’s the hope Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) has as the time to get the evidence he needs begins to run out.

Next week on General Hospital, her family shows up to support her, as they always do. With Portia (Brook Kerr), Curtis (Donnell Turner), and Taggert (Real Andrews) by her side, she can’t go wrong.

Rory (Michael Kruse) is also very clearly Team Trina, but he must remain under the radar as he is a police officer. Speaking of Rory, look for Esme (Avery Pohl) to flirt with him. She knows he is interested in her mortal enemy, so she must get a leg up.

Sasha does Home & Heart appearance

As she still battles with losing her baby boy, Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) continues to push forward. She is moving forward with work, and that starts with doing the appearance on the Home & Heart channel on behalf of Deception.

Look for things to get messy, especially as Sasha continues to deal with her personal demons. The battle between using and not has plagued her, and Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) riding her hard could make things complicated.

Will she be able to do Deception justice and handle the pressure she is under?

Sonny and Michael

As Micheal talks about his next plan for Sonny (Maurice Benard), someone overhears. Will it be someone harmless like Willow, or someone like Ned (Wally Kurth), who could use it against him?

Sonny is busy telling Brando (Johnny Wactor) that he should back off Dex (Evan Hofer), but little does he know that he is on Michael’s payroll.

This will get messier before it gets better if they can even make it past the betrayals they have endured on behalf of each other.

Please note that General Hospital could be preempted due to the January 6 committee hearings, as they will now extend into July.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.