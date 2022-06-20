General Hospital spoilers: Sonny and Nina move forward, family drama, and surprises ahead

Sonny and Nina take things to the next level on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for this week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease that more drama is on the way for the people of Port Charles.

Family moments will be coupled with one episode dedicated to a special character in Port Charles as the 15,000th episode of General Hospital airs.

While there are five episodes planned to air this week, there could be some interruptions as the January 6 committee hearings are still being televised.

Laura-centric episode

Laura (Genie Francis) has been a huge force on General Hospital. She was part of the Luke (Anthony Geary) and Laura phenomenon, and long-time viewers adore her.

Someone is after her and her brother, Martin (Michel E. Knight); viewers will learn more about that this week. It was believed to be Cyrus (Jeff Kober), though he has been cleared of any involvement.

This episode will serve as the 15,000th, with some resolution as to who was the threat to the brother and sister duo.

Nina and Sonny

For those who have wanted Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) to get together, it’s coming.

The General Hospital spoiler video reveals the two share a kiss. Things have changed a lot between the two in recent weeks, and their feelings are growing into something more than just puppy love.

How the others in Port Charles will react to their public connection remains unknown, but brace for impact because it won’t go smoothly.

Other Port Charles happenings

Look for the softball game to be played this week, with several key players in Port Charles participating. They will gather at Charlie’s, which was shown in the preview video.

Things between Liesl (Kathleen Gati) and Scott (Kin Shriner) are still going strong. Could the couple be on their way to the next step in their relationship?

Where family is concerned, the Ashfords’ are all in. They vow to stick by one another, and it appears to be a beautiful moment. Curtis (Donnell Turner) and TJ (Tajh Bellow) want to help Marshall (Robert Gossett), and it looks like banding together is the first step.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Michael (Chad Duell) appear to share an embrace in a hospital room. She has had a few medical episodes recently, which is speculated to be heading into a storyline where her biological mother will be revealed.

Nina is Willow’s mother, and Nelle (Chloe Lanier) was her twin sister. Carly (Laura Wright) knows the truth, and how that comes into play remains to be seen.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.