General Hospital spoilers: Custody battles take over in Port Charles

General Hospital is teasing big decisions ahead this week in Port Charles. Two custody battles are about to get underway, and one of them is going to be a doozy.

With decisions to be made and parents battling for the position of who is the better caretaker, General Hospital viewers are going to be in for some intense showdowns.

Who will raise Charlotte?

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) has raised Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) since the beginning. She is Lulu’s (Emme Rylan) daughter from an embryo that was stolen.

Now that Valentin’s misdeeds have been exposed, things aren’t going to be easy.

In the General Hospital preview for the week, Laura (Genie Francis) is seen talking to Valentin at the Metro Court. She tells him that she believes he loves Charlotte, but that he isn’t good for her.

Lulu wants to raise her daughter and will go to great lengths to ensure she is safe.

What tricks will Valentin have up his sleeve?

Remember, he did tape the altercation between Lulu and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) that happened at the Metro Court. Could that be the only leverage he needs?

Custody of Wiley

Michael (Chad Duell) and Nelle (Chloe Lanier) are gearing up for war. She wants to hold Wiley over his head and will do whatever it takes to make sure she has her son in her custody. When Nelle gets fired up, things get dicey.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is back to suggesting Michael marry Willow (Katelyn MacMullen). This has been talked about a lot, but no one is too sure about how it will work. Michael has a little more advantage than Nelle, but nothing more than that.

Willow is sure that she wants to help Michael keep Wiley, but will she go as far as marrying him? Both have relationships happening that has been building.

Willow is with Chase (Josh Swickard), and Sasha and Micheal are getting serious. What will this group of friends be willing to do to keep Nelle from Wiley?

While these two stories are the focus this week, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Violet’s (Jophielle Love) birthday party will be happening, and Jason (Steve Burton) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) will be spending some time together as well.

It’s going to be a busy week in Port Charles, and you won’t want to miss a single moment of it!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.