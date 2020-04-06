General Hospital spoilers: Willow sees Nina’s heart necklace and Joss wants Nelle handled

General Hospital is going to be explosive this week. The preview video focuses on two intense storylines that look like they may crossover at some point.

Nelle (Chloe Lanier) is wreaking havoc in Port Charles and causing more issues for Wiley than anyone expected.

With her fight for custody, Michael (Chad Duell) is going to be using desperate measures to make sure she doesn’t win.

Nina’s daughter is out there

For months now, General Hospital viewers have believed that Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is Nina’s (Cynthia Watros) daughter. Their contentious relationship gave fans that impression, but this week, there may be even more evidence that is the case.

The General Hospital preview video shows Willow entering Nina’s office while she is playing with her half of the heart necklace. She asks about it, which leads fans to believe that the second half of it is with the teacher.

Harmony (Inga Cadranel) alluded to the fact that she may not have birthed Willow. She “got” her, which has only amped up the speculation that she is Nina’s long-lost daughter.

Willow presumably showed up to speak with Nina about giving Nelle a job. She has been trying to make sure Michael gets to raise his son and had gone toe to toe with the villain on several occasions.

She wants answers, but it looks like she gets more than that this week.

Joss wants Nelle gone

Joss (Eden McCoy) is seen talking to Jason (Steve Burton). She wants him to handle Nelle. He asks her what she expects him to do. General Hospital viewers know exactly what she wants from the mob hitman.

No one is more connected to Nelle than Joss. She has a piece of Nelle inside of her body. Nelle’s kidney was purchased by Jax (Ingo Rademacher) to save his daughter. That is the reason that she is in Port Charles.

Revenge for her father selling her kidney is what brought her to Port Charles. That spiraled into all of this, including the attempted murder of Michael and the admission of Carly (Laura Wright) into the psychiatric facility.

Speculation is that General Hospital may be gearing up for a whodunit when it comes to Nelle’s death. With May sweeps on the horizon, the show has been setting the way for that.

Several episodes were filmed before production was suspended, and now, everything is in limbo.

For now, new episodes will air Monday through Thursday and Friday’s episodes will be encore presentations.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.