General Hospital spoilers for next week: Nina talks to Nelle, Cyrus is still winning, and JaSam takes time apart

General Hospital spoilers for next week tease there is a lot of conflict in Port Charles. Tough decisions will need to be made, but will they be the right ones?

Several families are in turmoil, and as the week progresses, the repercussions could lead to danger. With everything up in the air, General Hospital fans are in for a wild ride.

Nina tries to get to Nelle

Despite warnings against dealing with Nelle (Chloe Lanier), Nina (Cynthia Watros) is going to try and get through to her.

Things with Wiley are still unsettled, and her power play to avoid signing the surgery consent has put her on everyone’s radar.

Armed with manipulation in her back pocket, Nina will attempt to get into Nelle’s mind and sway her to make the right choices. She is sure this is going to work, but how much effort will it take?

Michael (Chad Duell) is going to be planning his next move. The option of marrying Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) was presented but laughed off.

Now, it may be the only way to secure safety for the toddler. As he mulls over his decisions, the friends will have to decide if risking their respective romances to save Wiley is worth it.

Cyrus is met with challenges

Laura (Genie Francis) and Robert (Tristan Rogers) are ready to go after Cyrus (Jeff Kober).

They are out for blood, and with the new evidence that exonerates him, they are working overtime to make sure he pays for what has happened in Port Charles.

After Jordan’s (Briana Nicole Henry) lashing out at Molly (Haley Pullos), it is clear she is having a hard time knowing TJ (Tajh Bellow) is held hostage.

When will all of this end? General Hospital spoilers indicate it could be longer than expected.

Distance between Sam and Jason

JaSam may be done for a while. Jason (Steve Burton) is concerned about Sam (Kelly Monaco) and the danger their relationship poses. The last thing he wants is for her to end up hurt or back in prison, so for now, he has to make sacrifices.

Sam has asked too many questions regarding the TJ situation, putting her at risk. For now, they must keep their distance and pretend their relationship is over.

Friday’s episode will be another encore presentation.

It is unclear who will be presenting the General Hospital throwback or which show it will be. This week, it was Laura Wright and the episode where they read Gail Baldwin’s will.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.