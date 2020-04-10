General Hospital spoilers for next week: JaSam steals time together, Violet celebrates, and Willow worries

General Hospital spoilers for next week promise a lot is happening in Port Charles. Intimidation is big, relationships are tested, and worries spread far and wide.

With custody battles looming and a drug lord loose in town, no one is safe. Drastic measures will have to be taken, and General Hospital may never be the same.

Wiley’s custody battle

Next week on General Hospital, the custody battle between Nelle (Chloe Lanier) and Michael (Chad Duell) is going to get more intense.

Viewers were treated to flashbacks over the past few days to refresh their memories on the chain of events between the former couple. Nelle wanted Carly (Laura Wright) to pay, but now, her whole family is feeling the burn.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) will be worrying about Wiley.

She is hellbent on not letting Nelle anywhere near the little boy she loves and believed was her child for most of his life. Willow is overly invested in this, and that will cloud her decisions.

Michael will be by Wiley’s side most of the week, and he won’t want to leave it. Will something happen to the tot that no one saw coming, or will it be more health issues?

Violet’s birthday party

After planning a birthday party for Violet (Jophielle Love), Finn (Michael Easton) and Anna (Finola Hughes) finally throw the event. General Hospital fans will enjoy the celebration as it is going to be full of surprises.

Finn and Anna have been on the backburner for a while, and finally, they will be getting some airtime.

What will happen at the birthday party? You won’t want to miss a moment of Wednesday’s episode! It is sure to be filled with laughs and fun, but is that all that’s in store for General Hospital fans?

Jason spends time with Sam

Despite telling her that they could not see one another again, Jason (Steve Burton) will see Sam (Kelly Monaco) next week.

These two have an undeniable connection, but as things get more complicated with Cyrus (Jeff Kober), the more dangerous things become.

Friday’s episode will be another encore episode as have the previous two. Which episode will air remains to be seen as it doesn’t appear the network is announcing which one it will be ahead of time.

General Hospital is gearing up for May sweeps, so expect the next few weeks to be more intense in Port Charles.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.