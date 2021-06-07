General Hospital spoilers: Curtis life hangs in the balance, Phyllis questions Nina, and Finn worries

Trina begs Curtis to wake up. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease that this week in Port Charles will be all about blackmail. That has been the name of the game for months around town.

With the hostage situation diffused, there are other things to worry about. Aside from the Peter (Wes Ramsey) fiasco, other storylines have moved to the front burner.

How will the good people of Port Charles make out this week?

Curtis’ fate

Things don’t look good for Curtis (Donnell Turner), who tried to be a hero and save Laura (Genie Francis) from Cyrus (Jeff Kober). He found himself shot, and when Friday’s General Hospital left off, it wasn’t clear that Curtis was going to survive his injuries.

In the preview for this week’s General Hospital episodes, Trina (Sydney Mikayla) is shown pleading with Curtis to wake up. There will be several people waiting for him to recover, including Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson).

Phyllis asks Nina about ‘Mike’

While talking to Nina (Cynthia Watros), Phyllis (Joyce Guy) asks her what is wrong with her and “Mike” (Maurice Benard) having feelings for each other.

Little does she know that Nina knows exactly who “Mike” is and why he ended up where he did. He is Sonny, and Carly (Laura Wright) will never forgive her for her actions. Remember, Nina did try to call Carly at first, but when the blonde rushed her off the phone and was rude, all bets were off.

Finn worries he may have killed Chase

After pushing Peter down the flight of stairs, Finn (Michael Easton) worries that he may have sealed Chase’s (Josh Swickard) fate.

Both he and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) think Peter is dead, but as of now, it hasn’t been confirmed on the show yet. Given that he is involved in several storylines, viewers question whether he is actually dead or more to the story.

Spoilers revealed that Liz would step up to help Finn in his quest to save Chase. This week that happens. She is going to push him to move forward and continue to research for a cure.

A lot is happening this week on the ABC soap. From critical situations to sneak ones, the good people of Port Charles are in for quite a ride.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.