Is Curtis leaving General Hospital?

Curtis got shot last week on General Hospital. Will he be leaving the show?

General Hospital viewers are coming off a whirlwind week of shocks and surprises. Even though May sweeps are in the rearview mirror, several questions still hang in the balance.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) tried to play hero during the hostage situation. That landed him shot by Cyrus (Jeff Kober) and in surgery fighting for his life.

While friends and family await news on whether Curtis will pull through, General Hospital fans wonder if the talented actor is leaving the show.

Is Donnell Turner leaving General Hospital?

Currently, there is no reason to believe that Curtis is done with Port Charles. Donnell Turner has not indicated he is leaving General Hospital, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t in the works.

The ABC soap doesn’t comment on actors’ status, which means that there may only be rumors to support the theory until he leaves and speaks out himself.

Fortunately, it looks like that won’t be the case. There are still plenty of stories to tell regarding Curtis and all of his relationships in Port Charles.

What’s happening with Curtis on General Hospital?

He just bought the place he is working on. He is going to manage a club, and Laura (Genie Francis) was there presenting him with his liquor license when they got news about the situation with Portia (Brook Kerr), Trina (Sydney Mikayla), and Cyrus.

That was hot off his awkward encounter with Portia. Their relationship is getting back to what it once was, and now, he is lying in a hospital bed fighting for his life.

General Hospital spoilers revealed that Curtis would be getting a special visitor. It will be Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson), who likely will be coming to town to be there for her wounded nephew.

With all of the action that happened in the last few weeks, it is unlikely that Curtis will be leaving the show. Peter (Wes Ramsey) is being touted as dead, though viewers aren’t sure that is the case. Cyrus is now in custody because of shooting Curtis, so losing several characters at once isn’t feasible.

For now, though, Curtis will be fighting for his life as friends and family continue to remain by his side.

How will this affect Portia? What about Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry)? Be sure to tune in all week to find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.