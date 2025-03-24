General Hospital spoilers: Ava on top and Kristina spirals

General Hospital spoilers tease that this week is all about life-changing decisions.

The next several weeks will be the backdrop for May sweeps, with several storylines moving forward.

It’s been months since Kristina (Kate Mansi) fell from Ava’s (Maura West) hotel room, but she has yet to move on.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) is dealing with a health crisis, and while only a few people know, that all changes this week.

Things in Port Charles are changing.

Here’s what’s happening this week on General Hospital.

Ava helps friends and finds out a situation-changing truth

Thanks to the General Hospital preview video, we know Ava will be front and center on the hit ABC soap this week.

She’s been through the wringer between Kristina, who is causing her trouble, and Sonny, who is not playing fair regarding their daughter.

However, that’s about to change.

When Ava shows up at Sonny’s house, she learns the truth about his condition.

A scene shows the mob boss on the ground clutching his chest while Ava stands there, taunting him about the medication bottle just out of his reach.

How will Ava use this to her advantage?

It isn’t all games for Ava, though.

She will bring Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Portia (Brook Kerr) together over their common enemy — Drew (Cameron Mathison).

Having him out of the picture will ease both of their minds, and having someone else in your corner can only help, right?

Kristina spirals

Kristina doesn’t deal with stress in a healthy manner. She is her father’s daughter, and her impulse control is lacking.

Seeing Ava walk around Port Charles is eating at her daily, but learning about Sonny’s heart condition and his decision to work out custody with Ava has her fit to be tied.

She is ready to take matters into her own hands, and when she makes a split decision, things go south quickly.

Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) attempted to talk to Kristina about the situation last week, but it doesn’t appear to have done anything to help.

When the General Hospital preview video shows Kristina behind the wheel and the voiceover is Lucky asking Kristina what she’s done, it’s clear her plan didn’t pan out.

Do you think Kristina hurts someone else instead of Ava? How will Ava handle knowing about Sonny’s condition?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.