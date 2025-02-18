What happened to Lucky on General Hospital?

General Hospital viewers may wonder what happened to Lucky after today’s episode.

Months after Jonathan Jackson returned to the role he had originated in 1993, a new face emerged.

Soap fans may recognize Guy Wilson, the actor who stepped into the role of Lucky. He played Will Horton on NBC’s Days of our Lives.

A switcheroo in the middle of February sweeps is a big deal, but it seems only temporary.

Lucky and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) are knee-deep in exposing Cyrus (Jeff Kober) as they move closer to one another.

Here’s what we know about Guy Wilson, Jonathan Jackson, and the role of Lucky Spencer on General Hospital.

What happened to Jonathan Jackson?

Jonathan Jackson has been back on the ABC soap for a few months.

He returned to a contract role and was pivotal in the Cyrus storyline. His presence in Port Charles is connected everywhere, especially with Sidwell (Carlo Rota) moving into Wyndemere.

However, today’s episode showed Guy Wilson as Lucky instead of Jonathan Jackson.

According to Soap Opera Digest, it is only a temporary swap. Jonathan must have needed time off or fallen ill, which required a recast since he is a part of one of the biggest sweeps storylines.

The good news is that Guy will only be in a handful of episodes as a stand-in for Jonathan, who has already resumed filming and should be back on screen later this month.

What’s next for Lucky on General Hospital?

It appears we are in for a Lucky and Elizabeth reunion, and some longtime viewers are excited about it.

They were each other’s first love, and despite Lucky continually disappointing Elizabeth with his wandering and savior complex, she still loves him.

The two have been working together to identify Cyrus as the one who killed Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Dex (Evan Hofer). Lucky was a police officer once upon a time, and his detective skills have come in handy.

It will be interesting to see how Guy Wilson’s Lucky pairs with Elizabeth in the upcoming episodes. Things will return to normal by the end of the month, and we will get a better idea of where things are headed and what’s next for Lucky.

He can’t be slinging drinks at Charlie’s forever — right?

What do you think of Guy Wilson in the role of Lucky Spencer?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.