Who is Marco on General Hospital?

General Hospital introduced another new face last week.

Not only have viewers lost characters they wanted on the show but they have also been hit with several characters added for seemingly unknown purposes.

Adrian Anchondo debuted as Marco. Lucas (Van Hansis) ran into him at a bar after he and Brad (Parry Shen) had another argument, ending the possibility of a reconciliation.

Marco is a contract role, meaning he will be sticking around Port Charles for quite a while. However, it’s important to note that Lucas is a recurring character.

The two have chemistry, especially in the scenes they shared when Marco debuted.

Could this bring another love triangle to the ABC soap?

Adrian Anchondo cast as Marco on General Hospital

Auditions for Marco happened a few months ago, and Adrian Anchondo was one of the men who went for the part.

While talking to TV Insider, the actor revealed his feelings during the audition and a unique item he brought.

His mom was a big fan of General Hospital and The Young and the Restless, so he brought her compact to the audition with him.

He told the publication, “One of the only things I have left of hers is a compact, and I brought that with me into the screen test in my pocket. So, I think she was there with me.”

Adrian also revealed that he screen-tested with Van Hansis while auditioning for the part. The two knew each other, which likely helped make things less tense.

Van and Adrian met over two decades ago and have mutual friends. He even admitted to having a “crush” on him when the two did a play together.

What is Marco’s business in Port Charles?

Marco is being teased as a “mysterious” character, which likely means he has ties or secret business in Port Charles.

Having him play a contract role doesn’t mean he was only hired to be Lucas’ love interest.

He is a lawyer, and we have a suspicion he may go up against Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) or Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn). With “dark secrets” teased by Adrain Anchondo, there could be a connection to Sidwell (Carlo Rota).

Is it possible he is Natalia’s (Eva LaRue) child with Sidwell? The two were married, so a child between the couple is possible. It’s been confirmed she has a son as Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) talked about a brother.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.