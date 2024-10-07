General Hospital spoilers: Anna and Jason address their kiss, Kristina goes rogue, and more

General Hospital spoilers tease that we finally get movement on storylines as November sweeps are just a few weeks away.

Much of the focus has been on the Lulu (Alexa Havins) storyline. It has brought several key players back to Port Charles, including Lucky (Jonathan Jackson).

His rescue also kicked off two side storylines. Holly (Emma Samms) is back on the canvas, and the kiss shared by Jason (Steve Burton) and Anna (Finola Hughes) came out of being at Sidwell’s (Carlo Rota) compound.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is still in Pentonville while she awaits trial, but things continue to look grim because the evidence points to her.

The next few weeks leading into sweeps will be filled with ups and downs.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Anna and Jason discuss the kiss

After sharing a moment of connection while at the compound, Anna and Jason finally have a chance to discuss what happened.

However, General Hospital viewers had plenty to say about it, and it wasn’t good.

This week, they will come face-to-face. Anna wants to discuss what happened, but Jason isn’t always very talkative.

It will be interesting to see where the writers are taking this, especially given viewers’ responses.

Will Kristina confess?

The General Hospital preview video shows Sam (Kelly Monaco) visiting Alexis.

Kristina (Kate Mansi) is Alexis’ biggest concern, especially because Molly (Kristen Vaganos) is gunning for Kristina to speak up and get Alexis out of there.

A flip of the scene shows Kristina standing, ready to talk about information she has. She is in a doorway, but the preview doesn’t make clear where.

Meanwhile, Martin (Michael E. Knight) is working on getting Alexis out and bringing the truth about Sonny (Maurice Benard) to light.

A long-awaited reunion

At the end of the General Hospital video, Lucky looks worn down.

A voice whispers, “Lucky.”

We know that Laura (Genie Francis) is back on the canvas this week, and the long-awaited reunion between the actors and characters.

Laura and Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) went off to find Lucky, hoping he could help save Lulu.

The tests have gone well so far. However, Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) looks concerned when she and Terry (Cassandra James) are at the nurses’ station. Could something prevent Lucky from being Lulu’s donor?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.