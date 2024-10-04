General Hospital spoilers for next week: Lucky and Laura reunite, Alexis moves forward, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease that it’s all about family.

Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) has some catching up to do now that he is back in Port Charles.

The Quartermaines are also experiencing some struggles with Violet (Jophielle Love) and her outbursts at school.

Holly (Emma Samms) is also back in Port Charles, and next week, she will meet with Robert (Tristan Rogers) face-to-face.

This sets the stage for sweeps month, just a few weeks away.

Here’s what you can expect next week on General Hospital.

Laura returns to Port Charles

After weeks away from Port Charles, Laura (Genie Francis) returns home.

Her reunion with Lucky has been a long time coming, and viewers will get to see it happen next week.

The nostalgia will have long-time viewers in their feels as the actors reunite after more than a decade apart.

Lucky must prepare for everything ahead, not just the surgery to save Lulu (Alexa Havins).

Will Laura be able to help him navigate his relationship with his son?

Alexis makes moves

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Martin (Michael E. Knight) work on a plan to get her out of Pentonville.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) will take a meeting with her mom. Will she work to convince her that she is needed at home and to fight to make it out of there?

She managed to offend Molly (Kristen Vaganos) during her last visit, so perhaps Sam will attempt to play peacemaker as the chaos continues to tear the Davis girls apart.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Sonny (Maurice Benard) fills Kristina (Kate Mansi) in on what’s happening. Does that mean he is ready to fess up to killing Jagger (Adam J. Harrington) to allow Alexis to go free?

More Port Charles news

Carly (Laura Wright) is getting in deep with Brennan (Charles Mesure), and sparks will fly next week. This pairing could be a good one, as many are tired of the CarSon storylines, and the Jason (Steve Burton) and Carly thing wasn’t great.

Speaking of Jason, the kiss he shared with Anna (Finola Hughes) will be discussed next week on General Hospital. It didn’t go over well with viewers, so hopefully, the writers squash it.

So much is happening in Port Charles, and the trouble is just beginning.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.