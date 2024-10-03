General Hospital and Ryan Hope’s actor Ron Hale dead at 78

It has been a tough few years in the world of soaps.

General Hospital has been hit particularly hard, with several cast members passing in a short amount of time.

Ron Hale is the latest General Hospital star to pass away. From 1995 until 2010, he played Mike Corbin, Sonny (Maurice Benard), and Courtney’s (Alicia Leigh Willis) father.

He was an ABC soap vet through and through. Ron was on Ryan’s Hope for its entire run before moving to General Hospital and appearing on the spin-off half-hour series Port Charles.

Despite playing Mike Corbin for nearly two decades, he wasn’t the final actor to play the role. Max Gail stepped into the role in 2018 and played Mike until General Hospital wrote his death.

His death was announced via an online obituary, revealing Ron passed away on August 27 at 78. Details about his passing weren’t made public, and he is survived by his nieces and nephews.

General Hospital dealt several blows with losses

The last few years have been hard for ABC soap viewers, especially General Hospital fans.

From Sonya Eddy’s unexpected passing to Billy Miller’s death by suicide, GH has lost so many actors and important behind-the-scenes cast members.

Ron Hale is the latest name added to the list of deaths to affect the ABC soap. Some of his co-stars, including Jacklyn Zeman, have also passed away in the short time frame.

As Ron’s passing spreads, tributes from his former co-stars will likely pour in. He played opposite General Hospital powerhouses, including Maurice Benard, Steve Burton, and Jacklyn Zeman.

Despite being one of the harder characters to like, viewers warmed up to Mike, who became a staple on the show for 15 years.

Things have changed significantly since Ron was on the show, with several storylines being rewritten or forgotten. Seeing Max Gail in the role at the end was sad for long-time viewers who enjoyed Sonny’s contentious relationship with his absent father.

General Hospital released a statement: “The entire General Hospital Family is saddened to hear of Ron Hale’s passing. We would like to extend our condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time. He was an incredible actor and an unforgettable colleague. May he rest in peace.”

Daytime rocked with the passing of Drake Hogestyn

It’s been a tough week for soap fans, especially after learning Days of our Lives star Drake Hogestyn died.

His cancer battle was known among his Days cast members, but it wasn’t made public. Unfortunately, his final scenes as John Black have already aired.

With the passing of the soap actors in 2024, the in-memoriam portion of the Daytime Emmys will be emotional for the daytime actors.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.