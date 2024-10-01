Drake Hogestyn’s last episode as John Black on Days of our Lives: Here’s what we know

Days of our Lives fans are mourning the loss of Drake Hogestyn following news of his death over the weekend.

The talented actor played John Black on Days for nearly 40 years and was a legend in the daytime world.

Now, Days fans can’t help but wonder when Drake’s final episode as John will air.

After all, it’s no secret that the Peacock soap tapes episodes anywhere from six to eight months in advance.

Unfortunately, following his death, we do not have any more scenes with Drake as John Black to look forward to.

Yes, you read that correctly. Drake’s final episode as John has already aired.

Drake Hogestyn’s last episode as John Black on Days of our Lives revealed

According to Soap Digest, Drake’s final episode as John aired on September 9 and was filmed on February 16.

The episode featured John sharing scenes with Tate (Leo Howard) and giving some grandfatherly advice. John also had a heartfelt moment with Brady (Eric Martsolf) after learning that the charges against him in Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) hit-and-run case were dropped.

💔❤️💔❤️ One last hug … pic.twitter.com/ifx8RdyMh7 — Diane Leigh (@dianeleigh007) September 30, 2024

Days fans were given their final John and Marlena (Deidre Hall) moments on September 5. They were short but classic Jarlena, with fun, advice, and love between the supercouple.

Those scenes have been making the rounds on social media in light of Drake’s death and the news that they were our last Jarlena scenes.

There is a second clip from this episode that is just 😭😭😭. Knowing what we know now I think this was more Drake and Deidre then John and Marlena. And that look on her face after she left. I wonder if they knew this could be it. #Days #Jarlena pic.twitter.com/OxCSepMLTG — Thats A Fact! (@xotonironixo) September 29, 2024

When will Days pay tribute to Drake Hogestyn and John Black on air?

The loss of Drake means Days of our Lives viewers are preparing to lose John on screen. It will be a long wait, though, filled with various reasons why John is off the canvas.

Due to the advanced filming schedule, it will be next summer, likely July sweeps, before the show tackles John’s death and honors Drake. There’s no question that the show will bring back many fan faves to ensure this tribute is done right.

John Black’s final three episodes were spent embracing his beloved Doc, and loving and supporting three of his boys. How fitting for the ultimate husband and father 😭😭😭😭😭😭 #Days #Jarlena pic.twitter.com/8GRMXXBnDV — Daysfan (@Joeiscool1981) September 30, 2024

Before we get to that, Days fans are in for many ups and downs with the show. In December, the loss of Doug Williams will play out on-screen, nearly one year after Bill Hayes died.

The hit Peacock soap is also celebrating 60 years in 2025 and pulling out all the stops for the milestone anniversary, including the highly anticipated turns of Alison Sweeney (Sami), Kristian Alfonso (Hope), and Peter Reckell (Bo).

Drake Hogestyn’s death rocked the soap world, especially after learning that his final scenes had been taped. Those who had the privilege of knowing Drake have flooded social media with memories of him, and you can read some of those here.

Days of our Lives airs on weekdays on Peacock.